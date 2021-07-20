Green Bay Packers: With Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara, Packers have intriguing group with ‘unique chemistry'

“It’s good to have a veteran room like we have right now. You don’t have to start from scratch,” Outten said. “It’s a unique chemistry that we have in that room. I’m really excited. Every time I go upstairs to watch the tape, you see guys working their tails off to prove themselves, and guys are going to have to come to work each and every day to prepare.

“They’re not trying to beat out the guy in the same room with them, they’re trying to be the best in the league. So, they have a higher expectation for themselves. It’s just exciting to watch these guys compete against each other.”

Burning Question

What does Tonyan do for an encore?

Among those who saw Tonyan’s potential early on was quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was working with the scout team during the 2017 season as he worked his way back from a broken right collarbone. During practice, Tonyan — a recent addition to the team’s practice squad — showed Rodgers that he had the kind of natural ability to someday be a legit NFL tight end, once he actually understood a position that was largely foreign to him. That’s why Tonyan’s emergence last year came as no surprise to the three-time NFL MVP.