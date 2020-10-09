Green Bay Packers: Zero-sum game? Ability to avoid turnovers has helped fuel 4-0 start

Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, after rapping his knuckles on his desk and commanding everyone on his Zoom call to do the same: “It has to be a primary focus on everybody in the building, anybody that works here. Everybody has to preach it. Every time somebody has the ball (in practice), you have to make sure that they're feeling somebody potentially trying to punch it out or just anything that can cause you to just grip it a little bit tighter.

“We want them to always be over-cautious on that because it is the No. 1 statistic that causes wins and losses win this league. I think it's just something you have to preach over and over. And when the guys get bored of it, it doesn't matter. Say it again. Say it again. Over and over and over again.”

Whether the Packers can keep up this pace, no one knows for sure. It’s hard to imagine them making it to midseason without a single turnover, and the streak could end with their first post-bye game next Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers entered Week 5 tied for second in the NFL in takeaways with eight, and they added another with an interception in their 20-19 loss at Chicago on Thursday night.