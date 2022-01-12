GREEN BAY — Za’Darius Smith was back on the practice field on Wednesday. How soon the Green Bay Packers pass rusher is back in the gameday lineup — and what his role will look like if he is out there for the team’s NFC Divisional playoff game next week — is uncertain.

Even to head coach Matt LaFleur.

Smith, who hadn’t practiced since landing on injured reserve on Sept. 17 because of a back injury and hasn’t played in a game since playing 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12, was designated for return from IR on Wednesday and was on the field for the team’s light playoff bye week practice.

But LaFleur, when asked what the Packers are looking for from Smith should he be ready for their Jan. 22 or 23 NFC Divisional playoff game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent, LaFleur admitted he’s not quite sure after a four-month layoff for a player who was the team’s most productive pass rusher during his first two seasons in Green Bay.

“That’s a tough question to give you a specific answer right now,” LaFleur replied, “We’re just trying to get him to a position where we feel comfortable, where not only can he go out there and compete at a high level (but fill a role).

“He hasn’t been really in the system other than one game, so we’ve got to make sure he understands his job responsibility first and foremost. Because as we’ve seen so many times (on defense) throughout the course of the season, when we have all 11 guys on the same page doing their responsibility and owning their roles, I think our defense can be pretty good. And if you have some undisciplined play, then you get beat.

“I think we just want to reacclimate him into practice and see how that goes and see how it all meshes before we solidify our plan. Luckily, we not only have this week, but we have next week to continue to get him up to speed.”

Smith, a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2019, 2020) and a second-team All-Pro pick last year, recorded a combined 26 sacks and 144 quarterback pressures those first two years, and the Packers were excited about a three-headed pass-rushing monster of Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary getting after opposing quarterbacks this season.

Instead, they got that one game out of Za’Darius Smith, who reported to training camp with the back injury and started on the non-football injury list, while Preston Smith and Gary combined for 18.5 sacks (Gary 9.5, Preston nine) and 143 total pressures (Gary 81, Preston 62) this season. Gary’s 81 pressures were second-most in the NFL among edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus, behind only Maxx Crosby (100) of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers could deploy Za’Darius Smith as a situational pass rusher on third down and obvious passing downs, limiting his snaps and his responsibilities. That’s how defensive coordinator Joe Barry used him in the opener, and when all three players were healthy last season, then-coordinator Mike Pettine used all three simultaneously with Za’Darius playing a roving pass-rusher role.

“You’re talking about a guy that’s been a leader of our defense, a guy that’s had a lot of success, a guy that plays the game the way it should be played,” outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said last week. “When he’s ready to roll he’ll be ready to roll. He won’t be shy going in there. He’ll throw his body around.”

R-E-L-A-XING: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was looking forward Wednesday afternoon to going home and tidying up his house.

“Hopefully it’s not just me, (but) I’ve still got a semi-messy house post-Christmas and New Year’s, and it’s the end of the season, so you don’t have time for that,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to clean my house.”

And what else was he going to do?

“Rest. Rest,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to rest, I’m going to read some books, and I’m going to relax. That’s what I’m getting out of this week.”

That’s the idea behind earning the lone NFC first-round playoff bye, and Rodgers isn’t the only one who needed a break. That’s why LaFleur held a speedy morning practice on Wednesday and will do so again on Thursday and Friday, just to keep his guys in the swing of things while also letting them recharge before their first playoff game.

Asked what his goal for the bye week was, LaFleur replied, “No. 1, making sure we’re staying in football shape, and especially with some of the guys coming back (from injuries). It’s a great opportunity to use this time effectively to up their conditioning levels. I would say also just keeping your mind sharp. And then re-acclimating ourselves with the elements outdoors.”

The Packers practiced outside Wednesday, although with the temperature at 32 degrees, it wasn’t exactly the Ice Bowl.

“Like a summer day in Green Bay,” LaFleur joked.

Meanwhile, Rodgers expressed hope that his fractured pinkie toe on his left foot has nearly fully healed. He said he hasn’t needed a pain-killing injection in it in recent weeks and that the rest should also get him closer to full strength. He felt good enough that he took part in practice Wednesday.

“I’m feeling good,” Rodgers said. “(I) think I should be 100% by next week.”

FRENEMIES?: While LaFleur is pulling for offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (Jacksonville, Chicago, Denver) and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy (Denver) to crush their head-coaching interviews they have set up for this week, he said he’s not necessarily hoping that if they do get jobs, they’ll be outside of the NFC. Obviously, if Hackett landed the Bears job, the Packers would face him twice a year in the NFC North.

“We compete against our friends all the time in this league, many of them, and you never want to do that, but at the same time, we’ve all got a job to do,” LaFleur said. “It’s not a shocker to me (that the Bears are interested in Hackett). They get to see us twice a year, how we operate and the success that we’ve had on the offensive side, in particular with those guys.”

Meanwhile, LaFleur explained his thinking on allowing coaches to interview for other jobs. Although the NFL changed its rules in 2020 and teams can no block position coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs elsewhere, LaFleur said he’s long believed that blocking interviews — the way his predecessor, Mike McCarthy, often did — is counterproductive.

“I don’t know if that necessarily breeds the type of culture that you want in your building,” LaFleur said. “Because if guys are constantly feeling like they’re being held back or repressed, that’s just going to build up negative feelings to where they’re at, at that moment in time. … I think it’s part of our duty to help these guys grow and put them in potential position for their own opportunity.”

EXTRA POINTS: Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday, but the team said it was for load-management reasons and not because he was feeling any ill effects from making his season debut on Sunday in Detroit. … Veteran right tackle Billy Turner (knee) took part in individual drills at practice, while running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) were back after not playing against the Lions. … Wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle surgery) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) continued to practice in advance of their returns to game action. … Inside linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) was back at practice, meaning he has been designated to return from injured reserve. … Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness) were not at practice during the portion open to reporters.

