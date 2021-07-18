Greg Hansen: Country-of-origin mandates would limit online grocery, harm Wisconsin consumers

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hansen’s IGA launched an online shopping service for the convenience and safety of the many customers that have supported our family business for more than half a century. The service is available through each of our 11 stores that stretch from La Crosse to Eau Claire and as far north as Washburn.

We’re proud that our company has been able to provide this lifeline for those who might otherwise not have the means to get to a store, those with limited transportation options, time or mobility. The service has been embraced by the community, and it requires a full-court press by our dedicated associates to make it the success it has become.

We offer thousands of items online from all areas of the store, including fresh meats, produce and prepared foods. We source as much as we can from local growers and producers, and obtain other products from other states and abroad. Selections can change seasonally, or it can change very quickly depending on growing conditions, availability and other factors.

Sourcing products is a complex process, and this past year has made it even more challenging than ever. Produce is perhaps the biggest challenge. For example, Hansen’s receives its fresh fruits and vegetables from at least two different suppliers, and each of those suppliers may be sending product from multiple locations.