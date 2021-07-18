Greg Hansen: Country-of-origin mandates would limit online grocery, harm Wisconsin consumers

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Hansen’s IGA launched an online shopping service for the convenience and safety of the many customers that have supported our family business for more than half a century. The service is available through each of our 11 stores that stretch from La Crosse to Eau Claire and as far north as Washburn.
We’re proud that our company has been able to provide this lifeline for those who might otherwise not have the means to get to a store, those with limited transportation options, time or mobility. The service has been embraced by the community, and it requires a full-court press by our dedicated associates to make it the success it has become.
We offer thousands of items online from all areas of the store, including fresh meats, produce and prepared foods. We source as much as we can from local growers and producers, and obtain other products from other states and abroad. Selections can change seasonally, or it can change very quickly depending on growing conditions, availability and other factors.
Sourcing products is a complex process, and this past year has made it even more challenging than ever. Produce is perhaps the biggest challenge. For example, Hansen’s receives its fresh fruits and vegetables from at least two different suppliers, and each of those suppliers may be sending product from multiple locations.
If grocers had to start accounting for the country of origin for every product they carried online – which can differ from day to day, store to store and case to case – it would create a bookkeeping nightmare. Hansen’s would need a full-time employee just to maintain compliance. And the added cost involved would likely mean higher prices for shoppers.
Under a proposal written by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin that would require retailers to add country-of-origin labeling (COOL) information to product descriptions on their websites, local independent grocers like us would face all these challenges.
Baldwin’s COOL Online Act, an amendment contained within the Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, would be extremely burdensome and costly for retailers, and would also create added liabilities that would make it even more difficult and costly to offer online shopping for our customers. It could also potentially trigger retaliatory tariffs on an array of Wisconsin agriculture products, including dairy, meat products and corn, meaning fewer market opportunities for our farmers and ranchers at a time when the agriculture industry is just starting to rebound.
With food prices already on the rise due to inflation, additional higher costs and fewer online options are the last thing consumers need.
Your local community grocer is already under intense pressure to deliver the food consumers need at prices they can afford. We’d like to remind U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of that fact and are urging him to reject proposals requiring retailers to add COOL information to product descriptions on their websites as the House considers a U.S. Innovation and Competition Act package.
Greg Hansen is president and partner of Bangor, Wis.-based Hansen’s IGA.