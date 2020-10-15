Greg Kirscher: What do you mean by justice?

God’s justice makes Him the ultimate authority, setting the standard for right and wrong, fair and unfair, and inviting governments, churches and individuals to participate in its administration. For example, God’s justice plays out in the Old Testament when he puts the wood to ancient Israel when they, “refuse to listen to the instruction of the Lord.”

This is to say that on the spiritual level, God’s justice holds that sin must be judged. All of us stand guilty, so there is no room for judgmentalism.

Yet, riding on the coattails of justice is God’s compassion and grace. Isaiah says that, “the Lord longs to be gracious to you…He waits on high to have compassion on you,” (Isaiah 30.) So instead of us paying the penalty, Christ suffered in our place and offers salvation to those who believe in Him.

Subsequently, on the human level, God expects his followers to pay it forward in the form of witness and social justice. It’s a full grace-in-grace-out cycle.