Greg Kirscher: What do you mean by justice?

Tracking today’s definition of justice can be like trying to pick up Jello from the floor.
In biblical times justice sported several shades of meaning, usually involving law or judgement. Today, new variations of the word appear regularly, usually with the emphasis on “getting what we want.”
Biblical justice, however, has tremendous implications for you and me as well as the Christian church.
In a recent podcast, Hillary Clinton argued that, “Jesus and justice are the same thing.” Assuming that she’s referring to justice as one of Jesus’ (God’s) attributes, she’s spot on. Based on contemporary parlance, however, her statement could paint God is a celestial Santa Claus who stuffs our stockings with limitless personal preferences that in the long run may not be healthy. A bit different from an all-wise judge.
Most Christian churches place God closer to the judge, and this, according to Clinton has young people rattled. Many young people are leaving the church today, she says because Christianity has become too judgmental.
Again, partially true. According to pollster George Barna, in the last ten years, the number of young-adult dropouts from the church increased from 59% to 64%.
So if dropouts leave because Christians telegraph a holier-than-thou attitude, then shame on us. But if people struggle with God’s character, well that’s another story.
God’s justice makes Him the ultimate authority, setting the standard for right and wrong, fair and unfair, and inviting governments, churches and individuals to participate in its administration. For example, God’s justice plays out in the Old Testament when he puts the wood to ancient Israel when they, “refuse to listen to the instruction of the Lord.”
This is to say that on the spiritual level, God’s justice holds that sin must be judged. All of us stand guilty, so there is no room for judgmentalism.
Yet, riding on the coattails of justice is God’s compassion and grace. Isaiah says that, “the Lord longs to be gracious to you…He waits on high to have compassion on you,” (Isaiah 30.) So instead of us paying the penalty, Christ suffered in our place and offers salvation to those who believe in Him.
Subsequently, on the human level, God expects his followers to pay it forward in the form of witness and social justice. It’s a full grace-in-grace-out cycle.
Paul Louis Metzger, professor of Christian Theology at Multnomah Biblical Seminary in Portland, Oregon once wrote: “The kind of religion the Bible advocates is rooted in justice that flows from the heart of God. As those justified by faith in the God of all justice, we are to experience the wholeness that he brings and extend it as citizens of his kingdom.”
Historically, the church has led the way in helping the poor and oppressed and promoting racial reconciliation. Real, biblical justice is part of God’s character and reaches the world through his people. He knows that stocking stuffers rarely satisfy, so He invites everyone to the main meal.
