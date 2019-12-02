Grieve, then move on

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

After the New Year’s Six and Citrus Bowl, the Outback Bowl is next best for a Big Ten team. Palm said he would be “shocked” if the Gophers fell any farther than that, to something like the Gator Bowl or Pinstripe Bowl.

And the Outback Bowl, while not the Rose Bowl, is not such a bad consolation prize.

“That’s a New Year’s Day game against an SEC team that thinks it’s better than you,” Palm said, adding it is a winnable game if his projected Gophers-Florida matchup comes to fruition. “… It’s a great opportunity against a great opponent from a great league. And it’s a momentum-building opportunity. Losing a bowl game is not the end of the world. Winning a bowl game can really put some juice into your program.”

The Gophers experienced that last season after taking down Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl. And look what the ensuing season brought.

As far as the Rose Bowl, while the selection committee does have the ability to choose any Big Ten team it wants if the best team in the conference goes to the CFP instead, it would take “extraordinary” and unprecedented measures to forsake the rankings and pick the Gophers just because they haven’t gone in a long time, Palm said.