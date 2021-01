Gundersen Health births

Jan. 2, 2021

A daughter was born to Kassandra Sherpe and Caleb Christopherson of Westby

Jan. 4, 2021

A son was born to Haley (Haus) and Luke Fara of Onalaska, WI.

Jan. 6, 2021

A son was born to Cherish Roberts and Cody Brantner of Holmen, WI.

Jan. 7, 2021

A daughter was born to Marleny Martinez Juarez and Luis Perez Rivera of Onalaska, WI.

Jan. 8, 2021

A son was born to Autumn Schulz and Ross Jenks of La Crosse, WI.

Jan. 13, 2021

A daughter was born to Krystal Springer and Rocky Montgomery of La Crosse, WI.

A son was born to Ashley (Hiser) and Derek Nowak of Holmen, WI.

