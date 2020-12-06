 Skip to main content
Gundersen Health System births
Nov. 18, 2020

Twin sons were born to Sara (Bashaw) and Wyatt Wolfe Jr. of Holmen, WI.

Nov. 21, 2020

A son was born to Jennifer (Sobkowiak) Kendhammer and Grady Corcoran of Holmen, WI.

Nov. 22, 2020

A son was born to Kirby and Michael Remus of Holmen, WI.

A daughter was born to Kayce (Gentry) and Nicholas Carter of Onalaska, WI.

Nov. 24, 2020

A son was born to Cassandra Papenfuss and Andrew Fertig of Onalaska, WI.

Nov. 28, 2020

A son was born to Barbara Eisenmenger and Kevin Zabel of La Crosse, WI.

Nov. 30, 2020

A son was born to Kaitlyn (Schroeder) and Joab Chase of La Crosse, WI.

