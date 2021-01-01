Gundersen Health System welcomes first baby of 2021

The last of the New Year's Eve fireworks had just burst into the night when the first baby of 2021 was born at Gundersen Health System.
At 12:21 a.m. Jan. 1, Sierra Kramer and Seth Laxton welcomed son Kayne Laxton at Gundersen, making him the debut baby of the year at a La Crosse hospital. Kayne weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 19½ inches long.
The parents declined to be interviewed as they are enjoying their time as a new family, said Amy Frauenkron, BSN, RN, clinical manager of obstetrics and nursery at Gundersen.
"They were not expecting to have a New Year's baby but are enjoying starting 2021 with the new addition," said Frauenkron. "Mom and baby are doing well."
Mayo Clinic Health System has not yet announced a 2021 birth.
2020 baby stats
Gundersen Health System in La Crosse welcomed a record number of newborns in 2020 at 1,696, topping the previous high of 1,654 in 2018. The 2020 births included 844 girls and 852 boys, with 34 sets of twins and one set of triplets.
At Gundersen, Jackson and Jack tied for first most popular boys name, followed by Oliver and with third place going to Wyatt and Grayson (tied). Charlotte was the top girl name, followed by Evelyn and Nora (tie) and Isla.
A Mayo Clinic Health System representative was unable to provide the total number of babies born at the La Crosse facility, but in a release the hospital reported 52% of 2020 newborns were male, and 15 sets of twins were born, down from 18 last year. The heaviest baby born was just over 12 pounds, and June was the busiest month for births, accounting for 11%.
The top three baby names for boys were Leo, Mason and Noah (tie) and Bennett. For girls, Adalynn and Kennedy tied for the most popular name, followed by Charlotte and Ragan (tie), and Laya and Evelyn (tie)
