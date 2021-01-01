Gundersen Health System welcomes first baby of 2021

The last of the New Year's Eve fireworks had just burst into the night when the first baby of 2021 was born at Gundersen Health System.

At 12:21 a.m. Jan. 1, Sierra Kramer and Seth Laxton welcomed son Kayne Laxton at Gundersen, making him the debut baby of the year at a La Crosse hospital. Kayne weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 19½ inches long.

The parents declined to be interviewed as they are enjoying their time as a new family, said Amy Frauenkron, BSN, RN, clinical manager of obstetrics and nursery at Gundersen.

"They were not expecting to have a New Year's baby but are enjoying starting 2021 with the new addition," said Frauenkron. "Mom and baby are doing well."

Mayo Clinic Health System has not yet announced a 2021 birth.

2020 baby stats

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse welcomed a record number of newborns in 2020 at 1,696, topping the previous high of 1,654 in 2018. The 2020 births included 844 girls and 852 boys, with 34 sets of twins and one set of triplets.