Gundersen Health System has received the top ranking for diabetes care in the state of Wisconsin, a crucial effort in addressing an increasingly prevalent disease.

According to Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality data released at the close of 2022, Gundersen surpassed all other health care systems in the state that shared diabetes care statistics. Scores factor in patient and clinical data and claims for patients with commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid or who pay out of pocket.

Gundersen made diabetes control a priority imitative in 2016, with wellness coaches, rooming staff, clinic nurses, schedulers, diabetes care specialists, pharmacists, quality improvement, professional development nurses and others collaborating to develop a the best plan of care for patients.

At the time of the last report, Gundersen had the No. 2 ranking.

We always strive to improve and be the best. We set our sites several years ago on reaching the No. 1 ranking in the state of Wisconsin for our patients," said Gundersen Family Medicine clinician Dr. Kim Hardy. "We started as low as No. 10, and we have put in a lot of effort and time and education, working with all of our staff and patients to improve the care of our patients with diabetes. We are extremely proud of that."

More than 10% of Wisconsinites have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, and one in four health care dollars nationwide are spent on caring for diabetic individuals. Diagnosis rates have risen significantly in recent years, and the CDC estimates of 526,000 young people may have type 1 or type 2 diabetes by 2060.

"Gundersen has over 11,000 patients with diabetes, so that is quite the task to improve the quality of health care in all of our clinics and primary care and specialties, because we stretch out pretty far in the tri-state region," said Hardy. "We are 100% committed and have worked really hard to ensure that our providers are up to date with the evidence regarding the treatment of diabetes and the medications that best benefit our patients, as well as finding resources to afford their medication, which can be very expensive."

In addition, Harding said, Gundersen leverages electronic medical records so clinicians can more closely monitor patients with the chronic disease and check in between office visits.

"All the departments have contributed to (achieving the top ranking), and a huge shout out to Gundersen's leadership who support all the work that we do and understanding innovation is important to health care," said Harding. "It's really our whole organization that has made this happen."