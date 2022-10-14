HACC invites Holmen businesses to join in Pumpkin Fest fun

Pumpkin Fest 2022 is coming up soon and the Holmen Area Community Center is inviting all area businesses to participate by decorating and displaying pumpkins outside their place of business during the week of October 14-22. The displays are encouraged to reflect individual business themes or the spirit of the Holmen community. An entry fee of $25 will benefit HACC.

A panel of community judges will evaluate the entries at various times during the week. The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 as a kickoff to the other family friendly events of Pumpkin Fest. These free activities include games and a bake sale at the Holmen American Legion with trick or treating and pumpkin viewing on the Halfway Creek Trail from 3 to 7 p.m. Food for purchase from both Midwest Deli and T-Jos Pizza will be available on site at the Legion from 4 to 7 p.m.

There are 14 businesses registered at this point: Coaches Corner, Black Widow Tattoo, The Beach Club, Pizza Corral, KA Salon, Su Casa, Palm + Pine, Town N’ Country Title, Lowman Dental, The Frame Gallery, King Furniture, State Farm- Bryan Helgeson, Iron Works, and Interior Design. It’s not too late to take part in this inaugural event which HACC hopes to grow bigger and better each year!

HACC is very appreciative for the following Pumpkin Fest 2022 sponsorships: Altra Federal Credit Union, Edward Jones-Barry Ploessl, Festival Foods/Holmen, Fleis Insurance, Holmen Area Foundation, Holmen Business Association and Riverland Energy. “Their generous support has enabled us to get this event started and we are very grateful,” said Patty Bagniewski, committee member.If you have any questions or would like to sign up, contact Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg, HACC program director, at programs@holmencc.org or by calling 608-399-1870.