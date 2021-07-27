HAHS, HACC hosting book fair Monday

The Holmen Area Historical Society and Holmen Area Community Center are hosting a Holmen Area History Book Fair on Monday, Aug. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at the HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive.
Our main speaker will be Scott Lee. Lee grew up in Holmen and went on to a 40 year teaching career in Trempealeau. In his book, "Spiders & Snakes & Rats -- Oh My!" he shares his lived Holmen history, his teaching experiences, and ways he connected others to the natural world.
We will also have on display and for sale other history books by local authors, including the newly published "Living History: Holmen Eighth Graders Respond to 2020."
HAHS’s president, Barb Anderson, will have her newly published cookbook, "The Keepsake Cookbook," for sale. It is filled with favorite recipes of family and friends, a rich community connection.
Holmen author, Amanda Zieba, will also be there. Her most recent novel, "Close Quarters: A Pivotal Pause," continues the stories of four cousins, young women at various stages in their lives and careers, whose lives are upended by the "historic" pandemic. It is set in the region and is filled with familiar locations and businesses. She would be happy to share information about her course called "Take Action Author Plan," which will help with what it takes to publish and market work in this digital age.