HAHS to feature WWI diary

At 6 p.m. Nov. 1, the Holmen Area Historical Society will recognize the service of our veterans.
In collaboration with the Holmen Area Community Center, we will feature former Holmen village president, Nancy Proctor, with a program entitled “The WWI Diary of William Niles.” Proctor will share excerpts from her father’s WWI diary documenting his service with the U.S. Navy. She will also talk about her frustrating quest for an official flag at his gravesite.
The program is free and open to the public will be given in person at the Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive, live on HACC's Facebook page, and via Zoom by registering on HACC’s website: holmencc.org