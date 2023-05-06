German Shepard/Border Collie mix transfered from Patriots for Pets. Great with other dogs but shy with humans. Recommend a fenced... View on PetFinder
Haley
Related to this story
Most Popular
ONALASKA — Demolition began Monday on two homes at 114 and 120 Third Ave. S. in Onalaska that longtime grocers and philanthropists Dave and Ba…
Viterbo University on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the police presence near Lincoln Middle School earlier that day was related to the death o…
This Wisconsin native was quickly signed after the NFL Draft concluded Saturday night.
La Crosse police were called to Lincoln Middle School on Wednesday after a report of “a traumatic scene” students may have witnessed nearby.
Onalaska High School grad Jalen Sample is NFL bound.