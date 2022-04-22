Harlem is a big handsome boy with a long and soft bushy coat! He's looking for a quieter home setting... View on PetFinder
Twin sisters have opened an ice cream shop out in the country south of Tomah, new owners have reopened a roller rink near Oakdale, a La Crosse…
A 52-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after his April 15 arrest for felony eighth-offense drunk driving.
A 23-year-old La Crosse man who was free on bail while awaiting trial for a drive-by shooting in La Crosse was arrested Monday on drug charges.
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
ONALASKA — A Camping World RV Sales store will open soon in the former Gander Outdoors store at 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive in Onalaska, accor…
MELROSE—Alexander J. “Alex” Berg, 15 year old son of John and Jean (Mikkelson) Berg, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home.
A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged with drug offenses Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an April 15 traffic stop.
While Ashley Furniture may be close by in Arcadia, the company has blossomed far past the boundaries of the small city and its surrounding area.
One firefighter sustained injuries putting out a fire Saturday morning at Valley View Mall.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a raccoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
