Headaches galore: Contenders struggle in NASCAR playoffs

“We were going to be the leader, weren’t we?” Truex radioed to his team. When told they were, Truex said, “I’m sorry.”

Bowman, the sixth seed, ended 26th at Darlington while Ryan Blaney, tied with Truex as the second seed and winner of the past two races coming in, was hit with a pit penalty for an uncontrolled tire that dropped him into 22nd.

At the moment, it’s Hamlin in control as the first driver advancing to the round of 12 after his fourth career win at Darlington. Kyle Larson, the championship favorite and top playoff seed, finished second behind Hamlin, while Truex held on for fourth.

One mark of a champion could be overcoming issues to stay alive in the playoff’s elimination format. Those drivers on the outside at the moment are Bowman in 13th, followed by Busch, Byron and McDowell.

They’ll have to gird themselves to try for the win either next week at Richmond or Bristol that would vault them into the next round. If not, early headaches might cost them a shot at a NASCAR championship.

Bowman said that so many other playoff drivers had problems doesn’t make him feel much better about his own performance.

“Pretty frustrated with myself to grab the wall that early,” he said. “But that’s Darlington and that’s playoff racing.”

