Even in the offseason, Timberwolves coach Chris FInch noted he and many members of his staff, as well as Minnesota’s front office, are “still in the office every day … kicking around ideas about how to get better.”

Minnesota certainly has to get better. The goal is to not be a play-in team that squeaks into the postseason before being bounced in the first round.

Those ideas for improvement don’t necessarily involve drastic changes. While the rumor mill spits out trade ideas that send out Karl-Anthony Towns for one package or another — some of which involve high picks in Thursday’s NBA draft — Minnesota has at least publicly backed the idea of “running it back” with its current core. Finch told the Pioneer Press’ Charley Walters last week there is a “99.99999” percent chance Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are all still with the team next season.

That’s a big number for a team that won 42 games, needed to win a do-or-die play-in contest to even make the playoffs and then was dispatched in the first-round series in five games. But the Timberwolves remain optimistic in the path they chose to take when they paid such a handsome fee to acquire Gobert last offseason.

“We’re pretty convicted it’s gonna work,” Wolves’ basketball boss Tim Connelly told Dan Barreiro on KFXN-100.3 last week. “Most importantly, those guys think it can work.”

Last year’s returns are difficult to judge given Towns missed more than 50 games with a calf injury. But Finch believes there was enough data to suggest the experiment will work.

“We learned enough to have a way better starting point about how we feel what will work and what won’t work and some of the challenges in all that,” Finch said. “I think we’ve just got to keep maturing as a team, for sure. That’s both physically, mentally, emotionally — all things that you need to do to take steps forward in this game.”

Basically, the Wolves think they need to be better on the margins. That’s generally the approach for a team that feels it’s on the brink of something special.

“I don’t think that we’re that far off,” Finch said.

That confidence seems to stem from the Denver series. Yes, Minnesota lost in five games. But Connelly suggested the Wolves played the Nuggets pretty evenly after a Game 1 drubbing, and that was without Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels, who missed the series with injuries.

“I feel in many ways we played them as tough as anybody,” Finch said of the eventual champions. “At the time, maybe it didn’t feel like it.”

But Minnesota handed Denver one of its just four playoff losses, and was an Edwards’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer away from sending Game 5 to overtime.

“With our roster construction, we do have some, maybe, inherent tools that can challenge them, the way that we’re constructed,” Finch said.

Denver is the new best in the West. The path to a conference title likely runs through the Nuggets. If Minnesota believes its current big-ball construction is the best antidote for Nikola Jokic and Co., then changing course now wouldn’t make much sense. Plus, it’s easy for Finch and others to think of potential ways in which even last season could have been better.

What if Minnesota didn’t suffer critical injuries toward the end of the season? What if, Finch noted, the Timberwolves didn’t drop their first play-in game against the Lakers, and thus received a far more favorable playoff draw?

“We all play that game. I think there’s certainly some validity to that,” the coach said. “But I’ve been more preaching the mindset that we can’t fall into the approach that just because these things might have happened, that we have done enough work. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and those things didn’t happen for us, and they didn’t happen for a reason.”

That work is already taking place, with many members of the team in town for offseason work at the facility.

“We still don’t have that much margin for error,” Finch said. “We’ve still got to get our young players better and we’ve got to figure out some things around those (top) three guys, for sure.”

But, Connelly said, “the areas of improvement are obtainable.”

“We’re not asking everyone to come back and shoot 50 percent from three,” Connelly told Barreiro. “We’re asking a group of really, really good guys, and great players, and a really good coaching staff, to raise our expectation level internally and hold ourselves to standards that we didn’t hold ourselves to last season.”