Heading into the unknown, Packers face uncertainty beyond the Aaron Rodgers situation

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ offseason of uncertainty begins with Aaron Rodgers, but it definitely doesn’t end there.

To be sure, Rodgers’ untenable $46.8 million salary-cap charge for next year — the second-highest in the NFL — gives the 38-year-old quarterback more than a modicum of leverage, because it forces him and the Packers to make a decision: Part ways with him, via a trade to kick off what general manager Brian Gutekunst surely would be hoping can be a quick-turnaround rebuild, or commit to Rodgers and sign him to an extension that will lower his cap number appreciably and push much of the cap costs into the future.

That’s exactly why Rodgers required the Packers to lop off the 2023 season from his existing contract as part of his demands before returning to the fold in late July to start training camp. It created a you-know-what-or-get-off-the-pot scenario that served as a compromise between a team that knew it needed the future Pro Football Hall of Famer for an all-in 2021 season, and a player who had already more than contemplated a fresh start with a new organization after 16 years in Green Bay.

After the clock struck midnight — more than a few hours early, if you ask the Packers — on them Saturday night with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, the questions about what comes next quickly and rightfully began. And while Rodgers’ desires are at the center of those questions, the organization is surely thinking long and hard about what its best course of action is as well.

Asked if the way the season ended, with yet another loss short of a return trip to the Super Bowl, will affect his thinking, Rodgers replied, “Of course it does. But there’s obviously a lot of decisions to be made. There’s a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions will go. But I’ll have the conversations with Brian in the next week or so, and get a little bit more clarity. And (I’ll) think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

While coach Matt LaFleur staked out his position immediately — “I think we’d be crazy not to want him back here,” he said — maybe Gutekunst sees a host of other important players he’d like to keep and a soon-to-be four-time NFL MVP that is now 11 years removed from his only Super Bowl title.

Maybe Gutekunst wants to rebuild around 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love — or another quarterback to be named later — and believes keeping other pieces intact from a large unrestricted free agent class that includes wide receiver Davante Adams, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, tight end Robert Tonyan, cornerback Rasul Douglas and others, is the way to go.

On the day training camp began, even the close-to-the-vest Gutekunst acknowledged the obvious after he spent the offseason restructuring every contract under the sun — except Rodgers’ deal, which had to wait until he committed to return — to push money into the future and keep a team that’d been to back-to-back NFC Championship Games together.

“I always feel like we’re all in. I will say this season, particularly because of the pandemic and what we’ve done, we’ve pushed it to the limit about as far as we can push it,” Gutekunst said then. “I really like our football team, keeping it together as much as we could I thought was really, really important. Depending on how the salary cap goes, there’s going to be some future pain as we move forward to try to do what we did for this season, there’s no doubt about it. We’re always all in, but this year there’s certainly some decisions we made that maybe we wouldn’t have in the past just because we see what’s out there for us.”

In the end, it wasn’t enough, and that’s where the tough decisions will come into play, beyond Rodgers.

Although figuring out his future must happen quickly because the Packers have to be under the projected $208.5 million salary cap when the new league year begins on March 16, trading him or signing him to an extension won’t solve all of the team’s cap woes. They’re currently projected $44.8 million over the cap, meaning difficult cuts are also looming. The highest 2022 cap numbers after Rodgers belong to outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith ($27.7 million), left tackle David Bakhtiari ($22.8 million), defensive tackle Kenny Clark ($20.9 million), outside linebacker Preston Smith ($19.8 million), safety Adrian Amos ($11.98 million) and wide receiver Randall Cobb ($9.5 million).

Franchise-tagging Adams would carry a guaranteed one-year salary of $18.5 million or more, whereas a long-term deal would spread the cost over multiple years. But because the team and Adams’ agent couldn’t reach an accord during the season, disagreeing on how to define the terms that would make him the highest-paid wideout in football, the tag could lead to a contentious standoff.

Not only that, but the entire receiver depth chart is in flux with Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown all being unrestricted free agents, Allen Lazard being a restricted free agent and Malik Taylor being an exclusive rights free agent.

Campbell and Douglas came out of nowhere and became colossal contributors at bargain-basement prices. Their market value surely went up with how they played — especially Campbell, who was named first-team All-Pro — and it seems unlikely that they’ll return if the Packers have to get into a bidding war for them. The Packers could also decide they caught lightning in a bottle with them and let some other team overpay them.

“There’s a finality to this thing, and I don’t think anybody envisioned it going the way it finished for us,” LaFleur said. “Just like every year in the National Football League, there’s going to be guys that (leave), for whatever reason. There’s always an influx of guys coming in and out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0