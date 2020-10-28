Health fair in Necedah Nov. 12

Necedah Family Medical Center will host a health fair Thursday, Nov. 12 from 7-10 a.m.

Free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings will be available, along with the opportunity to discuss specific risks for developing diabetes and heart disease with Mile Bluff’s healthcare professionals.

A lipid profile test is available for $20 with no fasting required. The test measures good cholesterol, bad cholesterol and triglycerides. Fasting is optional.

There willbe an opportunity to win door prizes, and refreshments will be served.

Patients can have their test results reviewed in consultation with Mile Bluff Medical Center health care professionals, and the results will be forwarded to the patient’s primary care provider.

Appointments are required for all services and can be made by calling 608-565-2000.

