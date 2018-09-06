SPARTA - The Monroe County Department of Human Services said it "works within the bounds of the law" in response to a case involving children being held in makeshift cages at a village of Melvina residence.
Travis Headrick, 47, and Amy Michelle Headrick, 39, face multiple charges in Monroe County Circuit Court over allegations they kept two boys locked in cages and a girl locked in a room that could be accessed only from the hallway. Four adopted children, one biological child and a disabled adult lived in the residence with the couple.
The case has drawn protesters to the Monroe County Courthouse, and they returned Thursday before the Headricks' preliminary hearing.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Human Services Department said it couldn't comment on individual cases but said, "The Monroe County Department of Human Services has state-guided methodology to investigate child maltreatment reports ... local agencies will diligently work together, within the bounds of the law, in pursuit of safety and protection for abused and neglected children."
Travis Headrick and Amy Headrick were charged in a criminal complaint with three counts of recklessly endangering safety, four counts of neglecting a child/causing emotional damage and two counts of false imprisonment.
Monroe County police executed a search warrant at the Melvina residence Aug. 24 after a woman showed police a photo of one of the caged children.
The Headricks were released on $20,000 cash bond each. During Thursday's court appearance, Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Rick Radcliffe adjourned the hearing to Sept. 24 to give the couple additional time to retain counsel. They were represented Thursday by Sparta attorney John Matousek.
Radcliffe amended the bond to include a no-contact order with two witnesses in the case. He also made reference to a pending Child in Need in Protective Services case involving the Headricks. Radcliffe said the criminal and CHIPS cases will be heard by the same judge.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
