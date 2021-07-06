Heart of the Farm Coffee Chats resume July 12

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program continues its summer online "Coffee Chats" series on Monday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

Coffee Chats will be held on the seconnd Monday of July and August 2021 and again from November 2021-March 2022.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

There is no charge for attending the series, but registration is required at: https://forms.gle/uWg2aKdYW2Aqj3J99

Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation containing information about joining the meeting. Once registered, only the meeting website link or phone number is needed to participate.

For more information on the Coffee Chats series or the Heart of the Farm Program, visit the Heart of the Farm website at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm, call the local UW-Madison Division of Extension County office or contact Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu, 608-263-7795.

