Heat’s Tyler Herro thought he would be starting, adapts to reserve role

“So once I get in, just try to keep the flow going and try to keep the rhythm of the team going.”

What hasn’t changed is the confidence to launch at will.

“I think it’s really the same,” he said. “I feel like I still get the same amount of shots either way.”

What also hasn’t changed is Herro’s role as closer, basically getting starter’s minutes in fourth quarters.

“I think they just trust me and I try to make winning plays,” he said. “I’m willing to take the big shots in the fourth quarter and I think they have confidence in me, and I think my teammates also trust me to go out there and try to win games.”

Yet even while locked into what now has become his regular role, Herro acknowledged ongoing adjustment for the team’s trade-deadline acquisitions.

“I think any time you add new guys, there’s an adjustment period of getting to know each other and being able to play with each other and what the new guys like and what they have to adjust to what we do,” he said of Oladipo, Bjelica and Trevor Ariza. “They’re still learning our system. So every day is a learning process and a learning period for us.”