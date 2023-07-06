Heather Miller is the Adult Programming & Volunteer Coordinator for the La Crosse Public Library. She earned an BA in Literature from Stockton University and a MLIS from Louisiana State University. Since moving to La Crosse, she is grateful to spend her days cultivating opportunities that promote lifelong learning and community connection.
Heather Miller
From the The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories series
