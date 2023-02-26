I am writing in defense of “lower quality wetlands.” The city of Winona has proposed these as potential sites that would “benefit from infill development and redevelopment.” (Interim Comprehensive Plan p.4, 1.1.4.)

I’d like to describe wetlands and how they work for us. Usually found in the lower spots of a watershed, wetlands are areas where water covers the soil or lies just below the surface of it for all or part of the year. Many are wet for only a few weeks and then dry out until a large rain event occurs. Wetlands act as sponges, collecting and absorbing surface runoff from streets, lawns, parking lots, agricultural fields, etc. Phosphorus, nitrogen and other pollutants then filter through the soil before this cleaner water is released into our groundwater, lakes, rivers and streams. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency tells us that “wetlands provide values that no other ecosystem can. These include water quality improvement, flood protection, shoreline erosion control, opportunities for recreation and aesthetic appreciation at no cost. Protecting wetlands can protect our safety and welfare.” This is quite an endorsement!

Winona is surrounded by what were once high quality wetlands; so what has happened to degrade them to “lower quality” wetlands? Most likely the same things as anywhere else in the world — urban, industrial and agricultural expansion into what people have long considered to be “wasteland.” Wetlands need help to become “lower quality” and we humans have been more than willing to provide it through infilling, dredging, tiling, dumping and other development activities.

I suggest that we protect our natural wetlands and incorporate them into the new city comprehensive development plan. This is a strategy being adopted globally as a cost effective and efficient engineering solution to prevent floods, erosion and impaired waters. Who knows, perhaps our “lower quality” lands would eventually return to high quality wetlands that could work even harder for us.

Helen Davis

Winona