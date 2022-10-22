Helping high school students earn college credits

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offers a multitude of dual credit options for students. That means that Chippewa Falls high school students are able to take coursework at the post secondary level while still in high school.

“We have students this year who are enrolled in courses through UW-Barron County Extended Learning. We have students who are taking early college credits through UW-EC. We have students that are taking courses through what’s called Start College Now through CVTC,” said Susan Kern, executive director of Curriculum and Instruction at CFAUSD.

Kern said CFAUSD also has students who take Academies, through CVTC. Five Academies are offered currently.

“That means that there’s scheduled coursework between the junior and senior year and so they are taking the coursework and also doing experiential based learning with that,” she said. “We have welding, we have health science… we have pre-nursing, a CNA, and then an IT Academy.”

Academies are a lengthy commitment that require students to take specific coursework during their junior and senior year.

“It’s very scripted. So, you know, once they commit to that Academy, they’re really following through with that Academy. But on the up end of that, they end up with many credits toward an associate’s degree from CVTC,” Kern said.

Then there are students that are taking transcripted credits through CVTC.

“What we do here in Chippewa Falls is our teachers who are in career technical education areas who hold a Master’s are able to work with CVTC to serve as adjunct faculty to CVTC and they’re able to teach the coursework right to our students. Students earn credits through CVTC,” Kern said. “We have 945 students right now who are taking transcripted coursework through our campus.”

Kern said CFAUSD continues to build capacity on what is offered to the students. Through CVTC programming students can work on what’s called “programs of study,” as part of academic and career planning work in the district.

“So students have the opportunity to try different courses. And they may or may not like those courses,” Kern said. “That’s just as important as if they loved it, right? They started to weed out those things that maybe sounded really awesome, but then that’s maybe something that they didn’t want to actually pursue. We feel like that’s a really important part of that coursework at the high school level too.”

Whether or not students need to pay for the courses depends on a number of factors. The district budgets a certain dollar amount for the coursework that students are taking.

“With our CVTC partnership, we pay for at least 12 students or 12 seats, and we can have more than that,” Kern said. “The district pays a sum dollar amount to CVTC and UW-EC based on successful completion of that coursework.”

Things get a little more complicated if the student fails a course or drops it after the assigned drop date.

“If they fail the course then they end up paying the district back for that failed course or if they dropped the course beyond the course deadline they would end up paying for that course but otherwise we cover the cost of the courses that the students take in these dual credit options.”

CFAUSD students are also taking AP coursework. Those courses are taught directly by high school instructors on campus.

Kern shared with the Board an overview of the Dual Credit Enrollment Report for the 2022-2023 school year at a recent school board meeting.

The three most populated dual credit offerings are:

1. Transcripted Credit (CVTC) with 945 students enrolled

2. Advanced Placement (College Board) classes with 453 students enrolled

3. Project Lead the Way (MSOE) with 73 students enrolled

You can learn more about admission into dual credit and Academies at: https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/143GDqJGmuKIV0yb7NQlaYHUlzCf3vIHNUANAVX44nZs/mobilebasic.