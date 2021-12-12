Helping out at home

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Senior Chris Vogt was anxious to get off the court following the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s game Saturday against Ohio State. The sooner he got to the locker room, the sooner he could change and get eyes on his family.

Vogt’s hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit by a devastating tornado late Friday night. His family had left earlier on Friday to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to watch Vogt play.

“It was a huge relief for me,” Vogt said. “Just knowing that they're OK ... seeing that they're OK and that they're alright, it just felt good. But it also kind of made me worried about everyone else in my hometown.”

Vogt was asleep when the storms hit and had no idea what happened until he woke up to a text from a former coach asking if his parents were OK. Vogt assumed the worst, knowing that they were making the more than six-hour drive to Columbus.

“I had no idea what he was talking about,” Vogt said. “The first thing that came to mind was that my parents got in a car wreck or something, so I'm in a panic there. But, I got other texts, other alerts, other stuff I read, and that's how I found out a tornado hit.”

Rather than spending his morning revisiting the scouting report or focusing on the game against Ohio State, he was trying to get in contact with any other people he knows in Mayfield. He spent the bus ride from the hotel glued to his phone just trying to get confirmation that people were safe.

Six states were impacted by the more than 30 tornados reported. Mayfield was hit particularly hard, including a candle manufacturing factory that was operating at the time the twister hit. There were 110 people in the building at the time it was nearly collapsed by the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said 40 people had been rescued from the building as of Sunday morning.

“It’ll be a miracle if we pull anybody else out of that. It’s now 15 feet deep of steel and cars on top of where the roof was,” the governor said on CNN. "Just tough.’’

Beshear declared a state of emergency and said Sunday more than 80 deaths already have been reported in the state, but “that number is going to exceed more than 100.”

“If it's not someone I know, it might be someone I know that they know,” Vogt said. “Just want to pray for the best right now.”

Vogt was raised in Mayfield and played his first two seasons at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights. His social media feeds were flooded with pictures and videos of the wreckage in his city. Even national news outlets were covering the destruction in the small town of just 10,000 people.

The Vogt family hadn’t been able to assess the damage of their own home as of Saturday afternoon because they were out of town, but Vogt said he saw a map of the tornado’s path and it was about a mile from his parents’ house.

“To see the pictures and the different stuff that happened, it's just — I don't even know — heartbreaking,” Vogt said. “I was speechless seeing a place like that where I've lived the first 18 years of my life. It was just kind of tough to see.”

If you walked by him in Value City Arena before the game you wouldn’t have thought anything was wrong. Vogt had his typical straight face when walking the halls from locker room to court and was laughing with his teammates during warmups, like usual.

The game served as a temporary distraction. Vogt was the third-leading scorer for the Badgers in the 73-55 loss to the Buckeyes. He scored seven points and had two rebounds in the 17 minutes he played Saturday.

“Trying to clear my mind before the game, it was definitely weighing on me, just kind of worrying about the town and people I may have known,” Vogt said. “I'd say as the game went on, I was able to clear that from my mind a little bit more. Now that I kind of have the next day and a half off, I’m just trying to do whatever I can.”

Vogt was the last person on the bus following the game, soaking up as much time as possible with his loved ones before his flight. As he walked down the hallway to join his teammates, he was visibly shaken, with tears in the corner of his eyes.

The Badgers boarded a plane back to Madison immediately following the game. By the time Vogt landed in Wisconsin, he had created a Go Fund Me to help raise money for the victims of the tornado.

Less than 24 hours later, he was more than $7000 over his $10,000 goal. He used his platform as a collegiate athlete to spread the word by posting on social media, having the team retweet the link on Twitter and even appearing on “The Field of 68” podcast late Saturday night.

“To a lot of people it seems so far away,” Vogt’s UW teammate Brad Davison said after the game. “But for a lot of people that hits really, really close to home. There's so many things in the last few years that puts life in perspective where basketball is basketball. There's some real serious things going on in this world.”

Davison said he spent the morning before the game trying to help Vogt in any way he could.

“They've been really nice about it, and I'm really thankful for the support system I have,” Vogt said. “Former teammates, current teammates, coaches, former coaches have all been so great about reaching out and checking in on me seeing if my friends or anybody is OK. Everyone that has reached out to me so far, I just say thank you.”

