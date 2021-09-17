Hendrick stars dodging playoff elimination at Bristol

“There’s not much difference between the good cars and the bad ones,” Byron continued. “It’s a very tough place to get around. It’s just the most unpredictable race of the (first) round.”

Bowman is 13th in the standings, the first driver below the cutline, but technically tied with Kurt Busch for 12th. Bowman has won a career-high three races this season, which at the start of the playoffs tied him with Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney with second most to Larson’s Cup-leading five victories.

But he’s not been good enough through the first two playoff races. He was sixth at Bristol in the spring, but that race was run on dirt and delayed a day by dangerous rain and flooding.

Still, Bowman said he’s confident at Bristol and has faith in the No. 48 team.

“I don’t think there’s a sense of urgency (but) I don’t think we expected to be in this situation,” Bowman said. “We know we need to go execute and go have a good day. We know it’s not going to be easy by any means.

“But we also know that if something goes wrong and we don’t make it to the next round, there are still more opportunities for us to win races this year.”