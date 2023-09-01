Henry Greengrass, Ho-Chunk Nation citizen, has lived in the La Crosse area for over 15 years and works as the Center Director for the Ho-Chunk Nation Youth Services Division at the Nį Tąnį Hocira (Three Rivers House) in La Crosse. Henry’s interests in researching of Indigenous histories extends to his advocacy for Indigenous peoples in the La Crosse area, that include collaborative efforts such as the La Crosse MMIW 5K and La Crosse’s Indigenous People’s Day Celebration.
Henry Greengrass
From the The voices behind Dark La Crosse Stories series
