Henry Mitch Swannagan, 56, of La Crosse died unexpectedly Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was a lover of Jesus. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Rivers Harvest Church, 1001 Quincy St., Onalaska. Pastor Andy LeFebre will celebrate service. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

