Here's a look back at Christmas traditions in the La Crosse area

Christmas is almost here, and as people begin to gather together, it's only natural to remember cherished family traditions.

For the past 25 years, Rotary Lights has lit up Riverside Park in La Crosse with millions of lights. Here's a link to photos of this year's display.

And we also have a gallery of photos that show some of the best and brightest light displays at homes across our region.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Our advertisers rely on the La Crosse Tribune to let shoppers know about their best holiday deals — and this is nothing new. Here's a link to 50 years of ads from area stores promoting Christmastime bargains.