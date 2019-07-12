Summers in the La Crosse area never seems to be long enough. And trying to find time for the many thing this region has to offer can be a challenge.
We can't help you find more time, but we hope we can make your use what time you have wisely.
Our online calendar of events if filled with a wide variety of activities, and it's just one click away. Once there, you'll find events for today, tomorrow — and others that are months from away.
One of the biggest events in our region this week is the La Crosse Interstate Fair, which begins Wednesday in West Salem. We'll have coverage throughout the week online and in print. But if you just can't wait, here's a link to photos from past fairs.
And if you have an event you'd like to let others know about, we have a fill-in-the-blank form that lets you share the information far and wide.
