Here's how our call center changes affect you

The impact of COVID-19 has been felt across all segments of our business, and we want to relate how that could impact you.
To ensure the safety of our team, the call center staff is now working remotely.
Response time to phone calls and the ability to speak to a live agent have been affected. We ask that during this time any service requests you have for us be made online.
Visit https://lacrossetribune.com/services where you can:
- Report a delivery Issue
- Place a temporary delivery hold
- Make or submit a payment
- Activate your digital account
- Update account information
- Sign up for newsletters
Activate your digital account at https://lacrossetribune.com/activate to stay up-to-date on all of the news, including ongoing COVID-19 updates.
Plus, don’t forget that as a subscriber you have unlimited access to our E-edition, a replica of the daily newspaper in digital form. Access it at any time at https://lacrossetribune.com/eedition.
We are a local business and depend on your support. Thanks for your continued membership during this challenging time
