GREEN BAY — Even though he hasn’t spent as much time with Tom Clements as his predecessor Aaron Rodgers did, Jordan Love knows all too well the veteran quarterbacks coach’s oft-emphasized “Three Mortal Sins of Quarterbacking.”

On the final play of Tuesday’s final open-to-the-media organized team activity practice of the offseason, Love might’ve committed all three in one fell swoop.

Don’t throw late down the middle.

Don’t make blind throws.

No premeditated decisions.

And so it was that Love — on first-and-10 from the No. 1 defense’s 29-yard line with 33 ticks left on the Ray Nitschke Field clock — felt the pass-rush pressure, rolled to his right and heaved a ball down the center of the field toward the end zone, where safety Tarvarius Moore cut in front of intended receiver Christian Watson and intercepted the ball.

There was no debate on Mortal Sin No. 1, as the throw was decidedly late. And with the rush closing in, he couldn’t see Watson very clearly, so the throw was at best visually impaired.

Whether Love had already decided pre-snap that he wanted to go to Watson deep downfield to win the game, only Love can say. But he wasn’t maintaining any sort of innocence about the play afterward, owning the error.

“Yeah, given the circumstances right there, that was exactly a mortal sin,” Love confessed following a practice in which he’d completed 13 of 21 passes in 11-on-11 periods.

Consider it another lesson in the offseason education of the Packers new starting quarterback — and a mistake that coach Matt LaFleur would much prefer Love make during practice than in a game, like the team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener at Chicago.

“Certainly, there’s going to be those moments. There is for every quarterback,” LaFleur said. “When you talk about the situation — 2-minute, end-of-game, no timeouts — sometimes you’re a little bit more aggressive. And sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.

“I think you just have to go through those experiences and try to learn from them and get better from there — both when they’re good, and obviously, when they’re bad.”

Tuesday’s practice was No. 8 out of nine permitted OTA sessions — the final one is slated for Thursday — but it was just the third practice that has been open to reporters. During those three open practices, Love has had the kind of experience one might expect from a guy trying to replace Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer: Some good, some bad, some meh.

But there’s no denying that the experience has been one of growth for Love, even if the results haven’t always been star-spangled awesome.

“One of the things we’ve talked about in that room is just how important really the process of playing quarterback is. I’m less concerned about the end result right now,” LaFleur explained. “I do believe that if the process is correct, he is going to be more consistent.”

That process, LaFleur said, is largely focused on fundamentals: Good footwork, clean throwing mechanics, a balanced base when stepping up in the pocket, and being able to make both in-rhythm and off-schedule throws.

“The rhythm and the timing, that’s something that we’ve really stressed,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s done a good job in particular this week of making some really significant strides.”

Earlier in practice, Love threw one of his best passes of the open sessions, a third-down touchdown strike to Romeo Doubs in a red-zone period. It was easily Love’s best throw of the day.

“It’s tough, because the defender, their goal is to get the ball out of the receiver’s hands to make a play,” Doubs said of the touchdown. “(It’s a matter of) just making sure that we work on those things, just making sure we execute the littlest things. And we’ll continue to benefit off of that.”

The Packers’ offseason program concludes next week with a three-day mandatory minicamp, which last year consisted of practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before a team-bonding away-from-football excursion on Thursday.

If that form holds, it means Love will have two more practices between now and the start of training camp in late July.

And whether it’s during those minicamp sessions or during camp practices, the 2020 first-round pick surely will make more mistakes. The coaches know that, and so does Love.

“This is the time to kind of push those boundaries, try things and kind of just see and learn,” Love said. “(I’m) going to go back, watch it on film, see what I could’ve done (differently) — maybe got the ball out sooner. I think I had an option right there on the sideline — maybe hit him, get out of bounds, get some yards and be able to finish that 2-minute drive maybe with a score.

“It’s all learning right now. This is a great time to be able to kind of push those boundaries.”

Extra points

Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine, one of the team’s four seventh-round picks, had a pair of beautiful pass break-ups during 11-on-11 periods in the second half of practice against Doubs. With top cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas not attending the voluntary practices and Eric Stokes still recovering from knee and foot injuries that ended his 2022 season, Valentine, Shemar Jean-Charles and Corey Ballentine have gotten extensive work with the No. 1 defense. … Like Stokes, outside linebacker Rashan Gary (knee) continued his rehabilitation work during practice. … Veteran left tackle David Bakhtiari took some 11-on-11 snaps with the No. 1 offense after only doing drill work at the last open practice. … Because of injuries, the offense was without two of the rookie wide receivers the team drafted in April: Fifth-rounder Dontayvion Wicks and seventh-rounder Grant DuBose. DuBose has not taken part in any practices thus far, even sitting out the post-draft rookie camp. … Rookie tight end Tucker Kraft was back in action after missing the last open practice with an injury.