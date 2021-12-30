'He's got passion and compassion': Wild coach Dean Evason gets three-year contract extension

The Wild’s look behind the bench isn’t changing.

Coach Dean Evason and his staff have received three-year contract extensions two days before the group is set to lead the Wild against the Blues in the Winter Classic at Target Field.

“We know the organization has taken steps forward,” Evason said, “but as we’ve talked about so many times before, success is the Stanley Cup, right? Yeah you can have little steps along the way, which we’ve had a couple little steps, but we haven’t taken any big steps yet. That’s our goal, is to win the Stanley Cup. If it’s not, then what are we doing here?”

Evason is in his third season as head coach of the Wild after taking over in 2020 when Guerin fired Bruce Boudreau. Evason had the interim tag removed later that year with a two-year deal that was set to expire after this season.

With Evason, 57, at the helm, the Wild is 62-29-7 in 98 games. It led the Western Conference in points this season before its current 11-day break because of COVID-19 related postponements.

“They’ve proven that they’re a very capable staff and all good coaches ... the turnaround of our team is evident of that,” Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said. “So it was just a matter of getting around to it and Dean and I finding some time to hammer it out.

“Dean is a great communicator. He’s always up front and honest with the guys. I think that goes back to probably his playing days ... as a player, you just want to know what’s going on. You want to know your position. You want to know where you stand in the team, and Dean is always very upfront with the guys.

“I like Dean’s fire. I like his passion. It’s kind of funny, but he’s got passion and compassion.”

After guiding the Wild to a 35-16-5 record last season, Evason finished second in voting for the Jack Adams Award, which recognizes the best coach in the NHL.

“We want our group, our guys that go on the ice ... we want them to be team-first,” Evason said. “We want them to trust their teammates. We want to rely on them, and that’s what we want to do as a staff.

“It’s important for me personally as a head coach that all our staff members have a voice, that they’re important. Yeah, a lot of stuff falls on the head coach and the general manager but we have so much help from so many people and so well deserving.”

Assistants Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb also remain on staff with three-year deals.

“I’d lie if we said we didn’t talk about it as a staff in there,” Evason said of the expiring contracts. “But ... we all had contracts. So, regardless if you have a 3-year contract or a one-year contract, you don’t conduct yourself any different. You work and try to do what you can do in your position to help the team have success, and that’s what we did.”

Hendrickson, a former Gophers center who played four seasons with the Wild, is in his 12th year as an assistant coach. McLean, who played 18 seasons of pro hockey, is in his second season in Minnesota and Woods, who had been an assistant for three other NHL teams before joining the Wild, is in his fifth. Chabot and Jindra are in their second seasons with the Wild, and Plumb has been with the team for 11 seasons.

Two recalled

from IowaThe Wild added winger Connor Dewar and defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa of the AHL and put them on the taxi squad.

Dewar, 22, played in four games for the Wild earlier this season. A 2018 third round pick, he has six goals in 12 games in Iowa.

The 27-year-old Mermis has two goals and four assists in 18 games with Iowa. He has played in 23 NHL games with the Wild, Coyotes and Devils.

Mason Shaw, who recently skated with the Wild, is sidelined at Iowa because of COVID-19.

Defenseman Calen Addison is also on the taxi squad.

Brodin could

play SaturdayDefenseman Jonas Brodin, sidelined because of COVID-19, could be eligible to play in Saturday’s game after the NHL relaxed its isolation time from 10 to five days.

Guerin said Brodin is asymptomatic following Tuesday’s positive test, but the general manager added “we’ll figure that out as soon as we can.”

In an update for his team’s two major injuries, Guerin said captain Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper body) will be out for “a couple of weeks.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0