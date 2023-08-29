Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Sarah Chaffee, Chi-Hi

The junior finished first in all three girls golf events last week for the Cardinals. Chaffee won the Chi-Hi invite by nine strokes on Monday, took first at the Old Abe invite on Tuesday and tied for first at Thursday’s Big Rivers opener in New Richmond. Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Thursday.

Aubrey Dorn, McDonell

The senior had a strong effort in helping the Macks volleyball team take third at the Menomonie Sprawl on Saturday. Dorn led the team with 45 kills to go with 20 blocks and 53 digs over the course of the two-day event. McDonell returns to action Saturday at a tournament hosted by La Crosse Aquinas.

Ciara Hartman, Bloomer

The freshman won her first-ever varsity race on Thursday, running to victory at the River Falls Extreme Meet. Hartman completed the course in 16 minutes, 57.03 seconds to finish more than 50 seconds in front of Burnsville (Minn.)’s Carley LaMotte in second place. The Blackhawks run in Spooner on Thursday.

Landon Karlen, Stanley-Boyd

The senior Karlen came through with big plays for the Orioles football team in a 50-6 win over Marathon on Friday. Karlen ran for 190 yards on just 10 carries with touchdown runs of 94 and 11 yards as Stanley-Boyd put up more than 500 yards of total offense. The Orioles open Cloverbelt Conference play Friday at Fall Creek.

Katlyn Jones, Bloomer

The senior helped lead the Blackhawks volleyball team to a team championship at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Open on Saturday. Jones had 35 kills, 32 digs and six aces Saturday after 31 kills on Friday. Bloomer hosts a triangular on Tuesday.