WEST SALEM — Many of those who comprise the West Salem High School baseball team's lineup have won a lot of game over the past two years as football and basketball players.

So when Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to shave a four-run deficit to one on Tuesday evening, the Panthers didn't panic.

Instead, they responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning to set themselves up for a 14-4 Coulee Conference victory that they ended in the bottom of the sixth at Miller Field.

"Playing in big games in football, playing in big game sin basketball, they believe they can win," West Salem coach Jamie Olson said. "If a team beats us, we'll tip our caps, but these guys don't quit."

Brett McConkey's single led off the fifth, and a Luke Noel home run followed to get West Salem going. Jacob Helgeson, Jack Freitag and Chris Calico also drove in a run each to help the Panthers run their lead to 11-4 before the fifth was ended.

Calico was 3 for 3, scored three times and drove in two runs, while McConkey was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored to lead West Salem's 12-hit offensive attack.

McConkey brought home two runs by smashing a liner toward third base in the second inning, and Calico had an RBI triple in the second and RBI singe in the fifth for the Panthers, who are 2-0 in the Coulee.