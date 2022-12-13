High school basketball: Cardinals boys start strong, but fall off in loss to P-E-M

LEWISTON — When the Lewiston-Altura boys basketball team played to its potential on its home court Tuesday night, they were more than a match for P-E-M.

However when the Cardinals were below their best, the Bulldogs took advantage in an 81-56 Three Rivers Conference victory for the road team.

“We’re a young team, we’re inexperienced, but tonight we saw for a little bit what happens when we play how we want to play,” head coach Michael VanderPlas said.

Over the first two minutes, the teams traded baskets and P-E-M (1-2, 1-0) held an 8-7 lead at 16-minutes, 5-seconds. L-A (3-1, 1-1) found its footing and began to play aggressively on both ends of the court in a 14-3 run, capped off by a 3-pointer from junior Michael Plass to take a 21-11 lead with 10:35 left in the half.

P-E-M was able to mount a quick comeback with an 11-2 run over three-and-a-half minutes to cut the deficit to 23-22 at 7:03. The two teams went back-and-forth for the next few possessions, but the Bulldogs closed the half with an 8-0 margin over the final four minutes for a 35-30 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs would not trail again.

“We lost our aggressiveness on offense and that played right into their hands,” VanderPlas said.

The Cardinals struggled to start the second half, and P-E-M went on a 20-5 run to stretch the lead to 55-35 at 12:17, and the lead hovered around 20 points for the remainder of the game.

P-E-M has a pair of explosive athletes that make up one of the best dynamic duos in the area, and both played well Tuesday night.

Senior Kaidan Peters led all scorers with 33 points, though he is best-known for his skills on the gridiron where he has picked up offers to play around the NSIC, including from Winona State. Fellow senior Aeron Stevens, a Southwest Minnesota State basketball commit, scored 17 for the Bulldogs while also grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Joining Stevens in a tie for second in overall scoring was Cardinals junior Jace Ferguson with 17 points for the most on L-A despite battling through an illness.

A pair of cousins were next up for L-A, with senior Cole Kreidermacher and sophomore Will Kreidermacher scoring nine points apiece.

Other than Ferguson’s 17-point outburst, it was a pretty even scoring effort overall for Lewiston-Altura, which is to be expected early in the year on a team that graduated most of its top scorers from a year ago, including a pair of players now playing at the college level.

“We need everybody to step up and fill that, we’re not going to have one guy consistently getting 20 points this year or anything like that,” VanderPlas said.