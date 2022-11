Both Macy Donarski and Shea Bahr have been contributors for the Aquinas High School girls team for three seasons already.

The two have played key roles in the Blugolds winning 68 games and losing seven during that time, but they hope they've saved their biggest performances for this winter.

They joined their peers Monday by officially practicing on the first day allowed by the WIAA and participated in a pretty smooth workout that lasted a couple of hours at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.