High school basketball: Melrose-Mindoro girls back for more success this season

The Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team hasn’t won 80 of its last 84 games and played in two consecutive WIAA Division 4 state championship games by accident.
And the Mustangs haven’t been carried by a good player or two during an unprecedented run of success for the program.
But watching coach Joey Arneson’s team this season will feel a little different. Fortunately, it will still be a lot of fun.
The Mustangs aren’t as deep as they’ve been in the past and are without a couple of catalyst players — Katie Christopherson and Erika Simmons started for four seasons but play in the WIAC now — but they still know how to be successful.
That has been evident through the first three games, which have resulted in wins by 22,35 and 42 points and two more scorers joining Christopherson and Simmons in the program’s 1,000-point club in the last week.
“We’ve built something special here,” Melrose-Mindoro coach Joey Arneson said. “It’s nice to step back and look at it all sometimes, but this is where we want to be. We may not see what we’ve had the last few years here again, but we’re not done.”
No team with players like Mesa Byom, Emily Herzberg and Calette Lockington is, and that trio has already shown it will have no problem leading the charge in their final seasons before moving on to college basketball.
Byom and Herzberg will play at Division I South Dakota State, and Lockington will give a real shot in the arm to Viterbo next season, but they have plenty to play for in their final go-around together.
“We lost some talented people, and maybe we didn’t know totally what to expect this year,” Byom said after beating Bangor. “I think we’re already working really well with what we have this year, and I’m really excited to see where this season takes us.”
Byom surpassed the 1,000-point mark in Monday’s 74-52 win at Bangor, and Herzberg did the same with a 26-point effort in a 72-30 win over Augusta on Thursday. Lockington is closing in on 900 points and will join them in their club soon.
That group and an expanded role for junior Teagan Frey will surely lead to plenty more victories this season. Frey played very well in the win over Bangor.
“We do have a shorter bench this year, so we have to think about how we do some things,” Herzberg said.”We have to pick and choose our moments when we want to push the ball up the floor because we can still do it and are good at that, but we can’t do it as much as we have.”
The Mustangs did plenty of that against Bangor and shared the ball well on possessions.
Byom had 16 points, 11 rebounds (seven offensive) and five blocked shots while controlling the paint against the Cardinals. She might be better than she’s ever been at altering shots and looked more aggressive than she has in the past when grabbing rebounds.
That is what Melrose-Mindoro needs from Byom to pair with the defensive abilities of Herzberg, who will likely draw the opponent’s best player on a nightly basis. Herzberg, also a standout athlete in both volleyball and track and field, has held that role for a couple of years already and appears ready to take that performance to a new level.
“There are definitely more challenges this year,” Arneson said. “There are adjustments we have to make, but there are a lot of new opportunities for girls here, even for the ones who have been a big part of what we have accomplished so far.”