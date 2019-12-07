High school basketball: Melrose-Mindoro girls back for more success this season

Byom and Herzberg will play at Division I South Dakota State, and Lockington will give a real shot in the arm to Viterbo next season, but they have plenty to play for in their final go-around together.

“We lost some talented people, and maybe we didn’t know totally what to expect this year,” Byom said after beating Bangor. “I think we’re already working really well with what we have this year, and I’m really excited to see where this season takes us.”

Byom surpassed the 1,000-point mark in Monday’s 74-52 win at Bangor, and Herzberg did the same with a 26-point effort in a 72-30 win over Augusta on Thursday. Lockington is closing in on 900 points and will join them in their club soon.

That group and an expanded role for junior Teagan Frey will surely lead to plenty more victories this season. Frey played very well in the win over Bangor.

“We do have a shorter bench this year, so we have to think about how we do some things,” Herzberg said.”We have to pick and choose our moments when we want to push the ball up the floor because we can still do it and are good at that, but we can’t do it as much as we have.”

The Mustangs did plenty of that against Bangor and shared the ball well on possessions.