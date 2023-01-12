High school basketball: Midwest Players Classic ready to roll

The next couple of days will be very different than past experiences with the Midwest Players Classic for Aquinas High School boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart.

They will still be extremely busy, and that’s the way Reinhart wants his time spent at the La Crosse Center. He likes the responsibility of hosting a premier event that includes teams from three states competing in 12 games from Friday night through Saturday night.

But Reinhart made the decision to keep his Blugolds off the schedule on Saturday and instead shift their role to kicking off the showcase by playing Caledonia in its first game at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We can have our team kickstart the event and not have to worry from an operational standpoint about coaching (and playing) a game somewhere in the middle of all this chaos,” said Reinhart, whose team beat Melrose-Mindoro 56-31 on Tuesday and bring a 9-1 record and No. 10 Division 4 state ranking from The Associated Press into the showcase. “I don’t know if that will stick moving forward, but this year we made a conscious decision to get our kids started right away and let them enjoy the event on Saturday.”

Like Reinhart, they will be busy keeping the event running smoothly, which has to happen with nine Saturday games with start times from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. While it sounds difficult — Reinhart’s use of the word “chaos” is accurate albeit controlled chaos due to the program’s commitment — Aquinas has its methods for the showcase, which ran for the first time in 2011.

Reinhart worked with an evolving group of teams while setting things up and tried to put together the most interesting matchups he could find for what has become a pretty loyal crowd of thousands.

The MPC includes nine local boys teams and two local girls teams on the 12-game schedule. Reinhart expanded the schedule from one day to two last season, and all three games Friday night included local teams, with Onalaska Luther playing Prescott and Onalaska battling Waunakee after the Blugolds and Warriors tip off.

“It’s been a good switch for us,” Reinhart said. “Anytime you can get more basketball, in my mind, it’s a good thing.

“It allows some teams to come in and get two games, which is cool to see. They can make a weekend out of it, and it helps La Crosse, ultimately, by having these teams here and staying at our hotels and eating at our restaurants.”

It also allows those teams to play good basketball.

Onalaska (6-3), which always stacks its nonconference schedule, puts a No. 10 Division 2 state ranking on the line as one of the teams that is playing twice. After playing Waunakee (8-3) in the 9 p.m. game Friday, the Hilltoppers play Wauwatosa West (9-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Caledonia (3-4), a young team that has been thrown into the fire with games against Onalaska, Plainview-Elgin-Millville (Minn.) and Lake City (Minn.) already, is also playing twice. The Warriors encounter Rice Lake (8-4) at noon on Saturday.

Park Center (Minn.) won last season’s Class AAAA state championship with a 31-1 record and scored more than 100 points in five of its first seven games. The Pirates (7-0) play West Salem (10-0), Wisconsin’s No. 1 team in Division 3, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rosters have generally been filed with Division I prospects, and that could end up being the case with this season’s field. The number of players with committed Division I college talent this year is down due to younger teams being invited.

But that doesn’t stop viewers from the chance to watch someone like Onalaska sophomore T.J. Stuttley — Big Ten teams are already showing interest — or Park Center junior Casmir Chavis or Milwaukee Academy of Science sophomore Davion Hannah or G-E-T junior scoring machine Cody Schmitz or Grandview Christian senior Daniel Tobiloba, among others.

Tobiloba is a 7-foot senior for Iowa’s top Class A team and has committed to Kennesaw State (Ga.).

The lone girls game, which pits Aquinas (12-1) against Bangor (9-3) at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Blugolds, who are ranked No. 1 in Division 4, are led by Montana commit Macy Donarski, who had a triple double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over Prairie du Chien — ranked seventh in Division 3 — last week.