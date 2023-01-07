High school basketball: Sammy Davis goes off in La Crosse Aquinas win over PdC

Sammy Davis has been consistent and a freshman upon whom players on the Aquinas High School girls basketball team can rely on as it tries to mount a run back to an MVC championship and WIAA Division 4 state tournament this season.

But Davis enjoyed her breakout game Saturday night in a nonconference matchup with Prairie du Chien that the Blugolds won 72-61.

Davis scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds to go with seven steals as Aquinas (12-1) won its 11th game in a row and did all of that within the framework of the Blugolds' approach against a team of Blackhawks (11-3) that brought to the Reinhart Athletic Complex a nine-game winning streak.

Davis scored when her teammates got the ball to her and scored when she initiated steals and transition. She also took advantage of her athleticism to turn offensive rebounds into baskets as Aquinas picked up a significant victory.

"She's a big piece of what we do defensively, and when she stays in the game, she can get in the flow offensively," Aquinas senior Macy Donarski said of Davis. "She's a really talented finisher."

Davis made 14 of 23 shots and had four of her eight rebounds on the offensive end. She scored 20 points in the first half and gave the Blugolds their biggest lead of the game at 57-31 on a three-point play set up by a Donarski assist with 12 minutes, 44 seconds remaining.

The 5-foot-10 forward entered the game with per-game averages of 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds and was ready to go against the Blackhawks. Davis scored eight of the Blugolds' first 10 points and gave them a 23-4 advantage on a steal and layup with 9:07 on the clock.

"(Teammate) have confidence in me, which is amazing," Davis said. "Everyone here can score, but it's great that they look for me to score, too."

Aquinas needed all the points it could after having a 26-point lead shaved to eight twice down the stretch.

Davis answered the first time with a putback that gave the Blugolds a 61-51 lead. Senior She Bahr hit a shot a shot tie later to make it 63-53.

Prairie du Chien made seven second-half 3-pointers to put some pressure on the Blugolds, who found enough ways to respond.

Teagan Radloff's 3-pointer with 1:37 left made it 70-60 but Davis countered by converting a pass from Donarski.

"Thankfully, we had a cushion because we gave up a lot," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "They had that run in the second half, but I'm still happy with our effort."

The Blugolds built control with pressure defense and a constant push to shake up what Donarski called a very disciplined team. Aquinas had 14 steals and forced plenty of turnovers through effective traps and simply making the Blackhawks play a little faster that they desired.

Senior Makenna Forde led Prairie du Chien with 16 points, and senior Ashlyn Knapp added 14. Knapp made three 3-pointers after halftime.

Macy Donarski added 22 points and had eight assists and four steals.