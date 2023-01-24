High school basketball: Winona boys get much-needed victory

Winona’s boys basketball team has been scuffling over the past few weeks.

After starting the season strong with a 4-2 record, the Winhawks went 1-4 over their next five games, the last of which was a 22-point road loss to Owatonna on Monday.

That sizable defeat got the WSHS players revved up and Winona easily handled Faribault on Tuesday, beating the Falcons 66-35.

“These guys came in with a little fire tonight,” head coach Kyle Martin said. “This is one they were itching to win.”

Winona (6-6, 5-5) was strong from the start, getting out to a 10-1 lead three-minutes, 19-seconds into the contest. Meanwhile, it took Faribault (1-14, 1-10) nearly 16 minutes to score its 10th point.

The Winhawks clearly outmatched the Falcons in the first half, taking a 41-10 lead into halftime.

Martin wanted his players to play their best in the opening stretch, and they did, allowing their fewest points in a half all season while having one of their highest scoring periods as well.

Senior Bryan Cassellius led the charge in the first half, scoring 20 points to double up the Falcons’ total on his own.

It was cathartic for the senior guard to get his mojo back after the team’s recent rough patch.

“It felt like I was in a slump for a few games, getting out of that is good. For not only myself, but for the whole team to feel confident in their abilities to score,” Cassellius said.

The Winhawks did not run up the score in the second half, instead steadily maintaining their 30-point margin through the end of the game.

Cassellius led all scorers with 22 points in total, joined in double figures by fellow seniors Isaiah Bell’s 18 points and Mason Langowski with 13.

Perhaps the most impactful Winona player in the victory was senior forward Wesley Wollan, though his total of five points does not tell the full story.

Wollan missed the team’s first nine games with an injury, then played limited minutes the past two contests as he got back up to game shape. Tuesday night, Wollan re-entered the starting lineup and played the vast majority of the game for the first time all season.

It was a welcome sight to have the veteran forward banging around the post, and an even more welcome sound.

“He’s our on-court vocal leader, especially when we put him in that 2-3 zone, he’s our general,” Martin said.

He is just one missing piece of the puzzle for a Winhawks squad that has not had its ideal starting five take the court together for a game yet this season.

While Wollan returned, senior guard Charlie VandeBerg missed the game with an illness and junior forward Jackson Harvey has been out for the last few weeks and will remain out until approximately mid-February with an ankle injury.

Once the whole squad is back together, and a few of the current starting-caliber players move into reserve roles for some needed depth, the Winhawks could look a lot better than their current .500 record suggests.

“I think come March we’ll be scary,” Cassellius said.