Winona junior MacKenzi Simmons scored 21 points Monday night, but none were more important than the two free throws that came with five seconds remaining.

With the Winhawks girls basketball team ahead of Rochester Century by just one point, and the gym rocking in a back-and-forth finish to a close game, the outcome was riding on her.

She sank her first free throw, but it did not go in as cleanly as she would have liked, both increasing her nerves and sharpening her focus.

“It rattled in, so I was like, ‘Uh oh, I need to fix that. That was a lucky roll,’” Simmons said.

Her adjustment worked, hitting her second shot and guiding Winona to a 54-52 upset at home against a talented Big 9 Conference foe.

From the start, the Winhawks (9-13, 7-11) were out-hustling the Panthers (15-8, 13-6) to loose balls and rebounds. That is a critical key to success for a Winona squad that is typically undersized compared to its Big 9 foes.

“It happens a lot in this conference, they’re physically imposing. They have some length that we don’t and we’ve got to make up for that somehow,” head coach Tim Gleason said.

That underdog mentality is something the Winona players have fully embraced.

“I think our advantage is always having a chip on our shoulder. People expect to come in and beat us, so we know we have to not only match their physicality, but go above,” junior Faith Quinn said.

With the Winhawks defense clamping down, Simmons hit a pair of early 3-pointers and the team was up 9-4 five minutes in.

Typically a strong shooter from long range, Simmons had been in a bit of a slump recently and the two early makes gave her the boost she needed.

“It was nice to finally have that going and knowing my team was there to hype me up and tell me to keep shooting even if I missed,” she said.

The Winhawks’ lead bounced between one and four points for much of the first half, but Century took its first lead of the game 19-18 at 5:15 and the two teams went back-and-forth until they were tied 26-26 heading into the break.

Winona has had a few games this season where things go their way in the first half, but the players run out of steam in the second. They were determined to not have that happen Monday night.

“We just knew that we had to come back out and do the same because Century was going to come back,” Quinn said.

Things went well early in the second half as the Winhawks continued to play strong defense and shoot well from beyond the arc, stretching their lead to 39-32 on a Quinn three-point play at 10:09.

Just as the junior guard predicted, the Panthers did not just roll over. Century started to heat up from 3-point range, taking a 45-43 lead with 5:51 remaining on a 3 by junior Taylor Clarey.

Gleason called a timeout, and he could see in his players’ eyes that they were not ready to give up either.

“I told them, that’s a big punch they threw at you here, yet you’re still standing. Now you’ve got to go back the last five minutes and win this,” Gleason said.

Century scored the first bucket after that timeout to make it 47-43, but Winona eighth grader Alivia Bell made a putback layup and completed a three-point play by driving into heavy contact to put the Winhawks back in the lead 48-47 at 3:19.

The Panthers went back ahead with a layup on their next possession, but Winona regained the lead with a 3-pointer by sophomore Lex Vesel for a 51-49 lead with 2:39 left.

A Rochester junior Bailey Klote went 1-for-2 at the free throw line 20 seconds later make it 51-50, and neither team would score again until there were just five seconds left when Simmons stepped to the line.

Ahead by three points with time winding down, the Winhawks intentionally fouled to send Panthers junior Audrey Whitney to the free throw line. She hit both of her shots to make it 53-52, and Century intentionally fouled Bell with 1.8 seconds remaining.

The eighth grader went 1-for-2, hitting the second shot and forcing an inbound by the Panthers. After a timeout, Century’s pass overshot it’s target and Winona junior Marin Keller grabbed the ball to prevent a buzzer-beating attempt and seal the upset win.

Simmons scored a game-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers, and Bell also hit double figures with 12. Clarey led Century with 14 points.

The victory over Century is a big one for Winona, defeating a team that was in the thick of the conference championship race as the season nears its close, and it shows the growth the Winhawks have had this season.

It has been a rough few years for the program, never winning more than four games in a season and going a combined 14-109 in the five seasons since the Winhawks lost in the Class AAA state championship game in 2017.

Yet this year’s team has won six of its past 11 games and has a chance to hit a .500 record if it wins the final four games of the regular season, and a chance to exceed that mark with a nice playoff run.

Gleason gives credit to the leadership of the teams in those tough years for lifting the program to where it is today, including Izzy Goettelman, who took a break from her stellar career across town at Saint Mary’s to sit in the stands Monday night.

The recent wins have been especially rewarding for the players who battled through those tough years and remain on the court still.

“We just all came together and we want to stack up some wins here,” Quinn said. “We’re finding our groove better as a team, playing team basketball, getting everyone on the scoreboard and contributing more all-around.”