High school basketball:

Onalaska High School boys basketball coach Craig Kowal just laughs when he thinks about the gauntlet he has asked his team to run this month.

From Wisconsin Lutheran to Madison La Follette, and Waunakee to Wauwatosa West, a lot has been asked of his Hilltoppers since Christmas.

And while powerhouse Minneapolis North awaits Onalaska on Saturday during the Border Battle in Prescott, Wis., a very familiar foe pops up in the middle of all of it.

It's time to figure out which team gets the upper hand in the MVC championship race, and that will be determined with a 7:15 p.m. Friday tipoff as Central hosts Onalaska in a pairing of two longtime rivals and state-ranked teams.

"It's been between us and them or Aquinas for the last 14, 15 years