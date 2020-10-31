High school cross country:

State cross country championships were up for grabs around Wisconsin on Saturday, including a day filled with WIAA Division 3 races at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

Onalaska's boys and girls challenged the state's best in Division 1 while racing in Hartland, Wis., and Aquinas boys and girls and West Salem boys did same in Division 2 at Colby, Wis.

The Malecek triplets led the way in an attempt to get Onalaska's girls their first state championship after placing third in 2017 and 2018 and second in 2019.

The Aquinas boys were trying to win their third straight state title after beating everyone in Division 3 the past two years. Standing in their way was Valders, which won the past three Division 2 championships.

With three sessions running at each site, results were not made official until after the Tribune's deadline.

But that doesn't mean there is no coverage. Go to lacrossetribune.com for photos and to find out how those teams and other local qualifiers in all divisions did.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0