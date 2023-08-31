Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd open conference play while 8-man teams play their second week of nonconference competition.

Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer

Records: Saint Croix Falls (0-2), Bloomer (0-2)

Previous Matchu p: Saint Croix Falls 36, Bloomer 14 (2022 playoffs)

All-Time Series: Series tied at 4

Matchup: The Blackhawks and Saints open Heart O’North play with each team seeking its first win of the season...Saint Croix Falls dropped a pair of competitive nonconference games, losing to Unity (12-8) and Grantsburg (27-20) to start the season...Seniors Aiden Meador (46 rushing attempts for 314 yards and two scores) and Peyton Steffen (75 rushing yards, one TD) have led the ground game for the Saints...Saint Croix Falls has won four in a row over the Blackhawks after Bloomer won the first four matchups in the series which began with a 44-0 Blackhawks victory to start the Division 4 playoffs on Oct. 28, 2008.

Turtle Lake at Cadott

Records: Turtle Lake (1-1), Cadott (0-2)

Previous Matchup: Turtle Lake 36, Cadott 28 (OT)(2022)

All-Time Series: Turtle Lake leads 2-1

Matchup: The Hornets host the Lakers to begin Dunn-St. Croix action...Turtle Lake split its two nonconference games, starting with a 40-0 victory over Webster before falling to Bangor 34-20...Dual-threat quarterback Walker Korish (14 of 22, 123 passing yards and one touchdown to go with 355 rushing yards on 38 attempts and six touchdowns) triggers the Lakers offense...The two teams have alternated victories in their first three matchups since Cadott joined the Dunn-St. Croix in 2020. All three meetings have been decided by one score.

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek

Records: Stanley-Boyd (2-0), Fall Creek (2-0)

Previous Matchup: Fall Creek 25, Stanley-Boyd 19 (2022)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 26-8-1

Matchup: A showdown of unbeatens highlights the opening week of Cloverbelt Conference play as the Orioles travel to Cricket country...Fall Creek won both nonconference matchups, besting nearby foes Altoona (25-8) and Augusta (40-8) in the opening two weeks...Quarterback Nathan Kurtz (29 of 54 for 493 yards and seven touchdowns) and wide receivers Jacob Wathke (seven receptions for 172 yards and four touchdowns) and Isaac Steinke (six receptions for 159 yards and two scores) lead the Crickets’ spread offense...Fall Creek has won the last two meetings, the first time since 2003-04 the Crickets have won back-to-back over the Orioles...The series dates back nearly 60 years with Stanley-Boyd winning the first matchup 14-6 on Oct. 7, 1964.

Cornell at Alma Center Lincoln

Records: Cornell (0-1), Alma Center Lincoln (0-1)

Previous Matchup: Alma Center Lincoln 44, Cornell 28 (2022)

All-Time Series: Series tied at 1

Matchup: The Chiefs head south to Alma Center to face the Hornets in an 8-man battle...Alma Center Lincoln opened the season with a 36-20 loss to Bruce last Friday. Quarterback Jace Paul completed 16 of 32 passes for 262 yards and two scores in the game, Stephen Were caught seven passes for 169 yards and two scores in defeat...Friday marks the third-ever meeting between the two programs. The Hornets won last year and Cornell scored a 26-6 victory on Aug. 28, 2009 when both teams still played 11-man football.

Athens at Lake Holcombe

Records: Athens (1-0), Lake Holcombe (0-1)

Previous Matchup: Athens 38, Lake Holcombe 22 (2022)

All-Time Series: Athens leads 2-0

Matchup: The Bluejays make their way to Holcombe to meet the Chieftains in an 8-man matchup...Athens opened the season with a 44-0 victory in Cornell last Friday. Evin Passehl ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Kamden Zarnke added 50 yards and two scores in the win over the Chiefs...This marks the third all-time matchup in the series, all coming since both teams moved to 8-man in 2021. The Bluejays have won both previous games by a combined 110-36 margin.

Greenwood at New Auburn

Records: Greenwood (0-1), New Auburn (0-1)

Previous Matchup: Greenwood 48, New Auburn 8 (2022)

All-Time Series: Greenwood leads 1-0

Matchup: The Trojans and Indians are looking to bounce back from opening losses when they meet in New Auburn on Thursday evening for an 8-man game...Greenwood fell to McDonell 46-20 last Friday at Dorais Field. Marshall Schultze ran for 58 yards and a score for the Indians...This marks Greenwood’s last year in 8-man football before returning to 11-man next year in a co-op with Loyal...Last year was the first-ever meeting between the teams. A matchup to open the 2021 season was canceled due to poor field conditions due to rain.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.