The third week of the high school football season is in the book as we reach Labor Day. With conference seasons beginning for 11-man teams and 8-man squads closing in on the end of nonconference play, here’s five observations from the third week of the year.

McDonell makes its case

The Macks scored a significant victory Friday with a 30-20 8-man win over top-ranked Thorp. McDonell overcame a 20-6 halftime deficit, taking the lead late in the third quarter before a Grant Smiskey touchdown run late in the fourth helped put the game out of reach.

The win is arguably McDonell’s biggest since moving to 8-man in 2018 and should move the Macks up from ninth in the most recent WisSports.net 8-Man State Coaches Poll.

Chi-Hi defense stays strongThree games into the season and the young Cardinals defense has shown the ability to keep its team in games, even against strong foes. Chi-Hi held Hudson to 112 yards of total offense in a 13-8 defeat in Hudson.

Overall the Cardinals are limiting foes to just 17 points per game through the first third of the year. But arguably the team’s toughest test is up next against a Menomonie squad coming off a 42-7 dismantling of Superior.

Stanley-Boyd passes test

The Orioles improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 by overcoming a seven-point halftime deficit to beat unbeaten Fall Creek 26-14 on Friday. Stanley-Boyd had success in all three phases of the game, rushing for 227 yards, throwing for 102 yards and returning a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

In the past the Orioles have thrived with an up-tempo offense featuring versatile weapons and a tough and athletic defense. Through the first third of the season, Stanley-Boyd appears to have those pieces in place this fall with a challenge against also-unbeaten Mondovi awaiting Friday.

New Auburn poised for victories

Trojans coach Wayne North might have raised some eyebrows when coming off a winless 2022 season he said his team could be a factor in the Central Wisconsin West Conference race this season.

There’s a lot of time before that will be decided but Thursday the Trojans showed the recipe that could lead to success this season in a 64-0 dismantling of Greenwood. New Auburn used its speed and strength to run for 380 yards and eight touchdowns between eight different ballcarriers. Defensively the Trojans limited the Indians to just six yards of total offense in pitching the team’s first shutout in nearly eight years.

CWEC remains tough

Despite Thorp’s loss to McDonell on Friday, the Cardinals and the rest of the Central Wisconsin East Conference appear poised to be arguably the top 8-man conference in the state once again. Gilman, Owen-Withee and Athens improved to 2-0 with wins to go with Thorp’s 10-point defeat to the Macks. Last season Thorp, Gilman and Owen-Withee combined to go 22-4 and spent much of the season ranked in the state coaches poll.

Those three teams plus Athens were ranked in last week’s state poll and should be again this year in the final week before conference games begin.

