Stay on top of all the football action in the Coulee Region with stories, videos and photos being posted throughout the weekend on lacrossetribune.com and in the print version of the Tribune.
The Tribune will again disperse reporters all over the area, and you can follow along with the games they attend via Twitter.
Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) will take in the Caledonia High School football team’s attempt at a 55th straight victory when it hosts Red Wing, while Colten Bartholomew (@cbartdizzle) will see how Sparta follows up a 70-point performance by playing at Westby.
Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) will watch for some more good defense from G-E-T when it hosts Baldwin-Woodville in a home opener.
Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) will take a look at what’s happening as Blair-Taylor hosts Auburndale, and Matt Murphy (@m2_murphy) will be in Cashton to watch the Eagles entertain Onalaska Luther.
Go to lacrossetribune.com for a video discussion of what may happen this weekend and head back Friday night for another talk about what did happen.