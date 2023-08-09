BANGOR — The Bangor High School football team was knocked down a peg last season, but that didn’t stop it from completing a memorable performance with a run to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals.

The Cardinals didn’t get a piece of the Scenic Bluffs Conference championship for the first time since 2013, and that didn’t sit right with them. They used the motivation to come within one victory of a trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison and aim to build on that playoff run this fall.

“We were pretty bummed when we didn’t get the conference championship last year,” senior Chase Horstman said. “We’re big rivals with Cashton (the 2022 outright champion), and we definitely want to come back and beat them this year.

“(Winning the conference) is definitely a goal this year.”

Horstman and senior Samuel Cropp are two players with instrumental roles in making that happen as they expand what on what was expected from them a year ago.

Both were all-conference second-teamers defensively. Horstman will remain at inside linebacker, but Cropp will shift from defensive back to outside linebacker to try and keep the defense on the path its been for the past several years.

While most people could only think of obscene offensive numbers and a brutal offensive line when Bangor was mentioned years ago, the defense became an equal part of the picture in recent seasons.

The Cardinals seem confident that they’ll be able to move the ball again, but finding ways to stop opponents seems to be the early focus as the first week of the season approaches.

“We’re going to have to be real athletic up front with some high-energy guys, and we’ll have some new linebackers we’ll need to get up to speed,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “Cropp played some outside as a sophomore, but we have some questions.

“Some guys who haven’t done it at the varsity level will have to step up for us.”

Horstman, Cropp and senior defensive back Garrett Brezany will have to anchor the defense as it figures things out. Horstman led the team in tackles last season with 142, and Cropp and Brezany combined for six interceptions.

Cropp also rushed for 394 yards and scored four touchdowns as a junior, but he will step in for a featured role in the triple-option attack that pushes defenses to their limits. Horstman will play fullback.

“Our backfield is looking good, but we can only go as fast as our line allows,” Cropp said. “When they put it all together, we’ll be running just like we have before.”

Cropp and Grant did say they like what they’ve seen from an offensive line that may not be as big as past versions but might have the speed and athleticism to counter that. Cropp said he gained quick confidence in the group while watching it perform at a football game hosted by Winona State University in June.

“We don’t have that sheer size, but I do think it’s an athletic group,” Grant said. “When you think about what we ask them to do in terms of pulling-wise, that can be an advantage.

“Even when we had the bigger guys, we wanted them to be big and athletic, but there were times when they couldn’t get to the places we needed them to be. I think this group is one we can count on to be where they need to be, pulling both ways.”

Grant said that luxury would allow the offense to do some new things.

Senior Caleb Hemmersbach started last season and will be a guard for this group. Senior Derek Bores also started last season, but Grant said coaches are trying to fit the best spot for him.

Seniors Lucas Reed and Maris Marohl have also put themselves into the conversation for starting spots. Reed was a sprinter for the track and field team last spring.

The blocking and ability of Copp and Horstman in the backfield will also be instrumental in continued success for senior quarterback Nolan Michek.

Michek started as a junior and only passed 63 times, but he completed 32 of them for 465 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was intercepted four times.

“I thought he did very well,” Horstman said of Michek. “We used Tanner (Jones) a little, but he did the job for us, and I think he’ll be even better this year.”