The Bangor High School football team held its spot from last week when The Associated Press released its state rankings on Tuesday.
The Cardinals (2-0) are No. 4 in the Small Division of the poll, which includes votes from sports writers around the state.
Bangor trails No. 1 Racine Lutheran, No. 2 Black Hawk and No. 3 Edgar in a division for schools with enrollments of 300 students or less. The Cardinals were knocked out of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs by Black Hawk in last year's semifinal round.
Bangor hosts Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Friday in a Scenic Bluffs Conference opener. Senior running back Carter Horstman has rushed for 337 yards and scored six touchdowns through two games, and the Cardinals are trying to win their 31st straight conference game.
Onalaska (2-0) received votes in the Large Division, and Sparta (2-0) received votes in the Medium Division, but neither moved into the top 10.
The Hilltoppers pulled off another impressive victory by beating River Falls 21-14 on Friday. That followed a win over Hudson in Week 1 and gives them momentum heading into another nonconference game at Lake Mills (1-1) — a 55-21 winner over New Glarus/Monticello in Week 2 — this Friday.
The Spartans have beaten Black River Falls and Westby and open their MVC season by playing at Logan (1-1) on Friday.